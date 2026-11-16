U.S. banks’ online services disrupted, leaving thousands of customers unable to access their accounts

Thousands of customers of several major banks in the United States have had difficulty accessing their accounts online.

The problems were reported this Monday, November 16, across the online services of several financial institutions, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank.

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Data published on Downdetector shows thousands of complaints from customers who were unable to access their accounts through the banks’ official websites and mobile apps. Problems making bank transfers and checking account balances were also reported.