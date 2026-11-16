A major fire broke out this evening at a livestock facility and a warehouse filled with dry hay in the village of Shtërmen, in the Gostimë Administrative Unit of the Municipality of Cërrik.

Due to the intense flames, firefighters from Cërrik, Elbasan, Gramsh and Belsh have been deployed to the scene and are working to contain and extinguish the fire.

Të lidhura None found

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that, so far, there have been no reports of injuries or harm to livestock.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with teams on the ground aiming to bring the situation under control and prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding areas.