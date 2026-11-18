The debate on the 2027 draft budget continued today in the Parliament hall, where opposition MPs and ministers presented their views on the distribution of funds and the expected impact of economic policies on citizens.

Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku sharply criticized the management of public funds, emphasizing that the main problem is not the total amount of about 10 billion euros, but the inability to implement the budget as a whole. According to her, the real execution rate of government budgets reaches only 36 percent, while on the eve of elections there is an acceleration of tenders and concessions.

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She described corruption as one of the main failures of governance, arguing that public funds are not being turned into improvements in citizens’ well-being. Tabaku added that Albanians are facing prices 71 percent higher and that pensioners pay for products at prices similar to those in the European Union, while their incomes remain much lower.

Regarding the public procurement market, the MP said that its expansion is not being followed by support for the middle class or the economy. She also raised concerns about healthcare, citing that 48 percent of spending on health services is covered directly out of citizens’ pockets, which shows the high financial burden on Albanian families.

MP Flamur Hoxha then intervened to criticize the lack of consultation with the business community and the scarce investments in the Kukës region. He mentioned that the budget package was sent to businesses without any prior notice and that associations have submitted more than 100 suggestions, but none were taken into account. According to him, the number of employed people in the region has fallen from 110,000 to about 40,000, while INSTAT data show a deep regional gap.

Hoxha brought concrete examples of infrastructure problems: the village of Zabot, which is located only 6 kilometers from the border, has no asphalt road and residents ask emigrants to help financially for its construction, still waiting for the building permit. He also stressed that the promise for the entrance road to Kukës remains unfulfilled, that investments in water supply and sewage are minimal, and that residents of the area are forced to travel to Kosovo to buy food, and many of them even go every morning by van to work in Prizren.

On the government side, Minister Evin Demo focused on public safety and support for the State Police. He announced that the draft budget provides for salary increases for officers and investments in technology, equipment, and improvement of logistical conditions. Demo added that the state transfer to municipalities will reach 49.4 billion lek, with an increase of 4 percent, while the Performance Grant will continue with 200 million lek to improve services to citizens. According to him, territorial reform, decentralization, and strengthening the financial and administrative capacities of local government will remain priorities for 2027.

Minister Blendi Gonxhe, on the other hand, presented the budget priorities for tourism, culture, sports, and youth. He pointed out that funding for cultural heritage and museums will increase, including the restoration of historic buildings, support for art and culture institutions, as well as funds for elite sports, federations, and sports projects in schools. Gonxhe stressed that the culture budget has quadrupled since 2013 and that among the main projects are the transformation of the National Historical Museum, the preservation of 10 national sites, the rescue of houses in Gjirokastër and Shkodër and of some towers in the north, which will serve not only as tourist destinations but also for the development of artisanal products.