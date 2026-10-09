Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France

French authorities have recovered two paintings by Auguste Renoir, valued at between 8 and 10 million euros, which were stolen in early September from the museum housed in the artist’s final residence in southern France.

The works “Madame Colonna Romano” and “Jeune femme au puits” were discovered on Thursday, October 8, following a police operation carried out in several areas of the country. According to BFMTV, six people were arrested during the operation.

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The incident took place on September 8. Two perpetrators entered the museum after cutting through the garden’s metal fence and breaking into the building, from where they attempted to take four paintings. However, two of them were left behind as the thieves fled after police arrived at the scene.

The robbers targeted some of the most valuable works in the museum’s collection: “Coco Lisant,” “Portrait de madame Stephen Pichon,” “Madame Colonna Romano” and “Jeune fille au puits.”

The value of the two recovered paintings is estimated at between 8 and 10 million euros, a source close to the investigation told BFMTV.

One day after the theft, the city’s mayor, Brian Masson, said the perpetrators had acted in an organized manner and had been equipped with detailed information.

“They were true professionals. They were wearing helmets, gloves and masks, and they were very well informed,” he told BFMTV.

According to Masson, the robbers used a hacksaw to detach the paintings from where they were displayed and completed the operation in less than five minutes.

The investigation is continuing into the offenses of theft as part of an organized group and the creation of a criminal group with the aim of committing such crimes. Prosecutors are examining the role of those arrested and whether they are linked to the robbery.