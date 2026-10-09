Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana

Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana

A 27-year-old man with the initials M.R. from Gostivar was detained yesterday, 08.10.2026, at around 12:10 p.m. on “Kej Vardar” Street in Gostivar.

Të lidhura

None found

According to a statement from North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior and the Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs, the detention was carried out by police officers from the “Task Force” Mobile Team at the Gostivar Department of Internal Affairs after the man threw away a package of marijuana as soon as he saw the patrol.

The narcotic substance was found and seized for further proceedings. M.R. was taken to the police station, while following the documentation of the case, the relevant submission will be filed against him.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 13:27

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