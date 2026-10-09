Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses

The assets of the two doctors remanded in custody as part of the investigation into the death of singer Giorgos Mazonakis have been frozen by order of Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

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According to reports by Greek media, the decision was made by the head of the authority, Charalambos Vourliotis, a former deputy prosecutor at the Supreme Court, and was subsequently forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The measure affects all the assets of the two doctors, including a bank safe-deposit box they held at a bank in the Kolonaki area, near their clinic. The authority has already authorized its opening and the seizure of any materials found inside.

Requests have been submitted to the Real Estate Registry and insurance companies to identify any potential assets belonging to the doctors. Investigators are also verifying whether they have investment products registered in their names. Any assets found will be seized.

In addition to the case related to the singer’s death, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority is also investigating suspicions of four criminal offenses: fraud, unlawful practice of the medical profession, tax evasion and money laundering.

Once the financial checks are completed, the findings and final report will be submitted to the prosecutor, who will decide on the next legal steps.