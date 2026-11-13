Two ships collide in New Orleans, dozens in the water; rescue operation continues

A tanker collided with a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River at the port of New Orleans in the United States around midday Friday.

Port authorities said the collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. local time. The accident involved the tanker Atlantic Asphalt and the cruise ship American Heritage, which belongs to American Cruise Lines. More than 130 people, including passengers and crew members, were on board the cruise ship.

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Emergency crews arrived at the scene immediately and began rescuing those involved. New Orleans city authorities said several people had been pulled from the water, while searches and efforts to rescue others were continuing.

Footage shared by witnesses shows the tanker approaching the cruise ship and colliding with it. Other recordings show people wearing life jackets in the water and emergency crews working to bring them to safety.

American Cruise Lines confirmed that the passengers and crew of the American Heritage had been evacuated. The company also said it was cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities.

Initial reports indicate that the cruise ship was significantly damaged and began taking on water after the impact. Emergency services reported people in the water over the radio and called for an immediate response.

No official tally of injuries or information on the condition of those injured has yet been released. The cause of the collision is unknown and under investigation.

In a statement, American Cruise Lines said it was deeply concerned about everyone involved in the incident.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was in contact with local authorities and would travel to New Orleans. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that it had been notified of the incident.

As search-and-rescue operations continue, authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the accident.