Two new bus lines for UNT, with a stop opposite the US Embassy

Students of the “Mother Teresa” University in Skopje will have access to two new bus lines, routes 17 and 17A, which are expected to make it easier to reach the university campus.

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The two lines will serve a total of 24 stops, while for the time being the buses will run every 50 minutes. UNT Rector Bekim Fetaji announced that another line will begin operating during February and will run every 15 minutes.

According to Fetaji, the most important part of the route is its connection with the Bit Pazar area and Plastics Street. He explained that the line passes through 24 stops, but that what is essential for the university is that it includes Bit Pazar, opposite UKM, continues along Plastics Street and reaches the campus. It then turns around at the US Embassy, turns left near the museum, and thus connects students with all the other points.

Meanwhile, regarding the construction of the new campus of “Mother Teresa” University, Rector Fetaji announced that three faculties have been relocated to the Trade Union Federation building.

They are the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Faculty of Humanities, and the Faculty of Architecture and Construction.

Works supervisor Oliver Kolevski said that, of the nine buildings planned for the first phase, work is currently under way on three. He added that the tender procedure for the supervisory contractor is in progress and that demolition will begin once it is completed; by that time, all the other buildings will have been completed. Of the three buildings, one will complete the entire construction phase within two weeks, while the other two will be finished around the beginning of December.

The foundation stone for the new campus of “Mother Teresa” University in Skopje was laid on March 7, 2026. According to projections, the entire new university campus will be completed within five years.