Lushnja takes action, Divjaka does not”, Mazniku clashes with Braçe during debate on Territorial Reform

Following objections raised by Socialist Party MP Erion Braçe to the Territorial Reform proposed by his political force, Arbjan Mazniku, co-chair of the Commission on Territorial Reform, responded.

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Mazniku said he appreciated the debate he had earlier held with Braçe on the issue, but stressed that some municipalities, despite having the relevant powers and responsibilities, do not exercise them.

He cited Divjaka as an example. When Mazniku mentioned the municipality, Braçe was seen reacting from his seat by putting his hands on his head in opposition.

“We are in a situation where this reform either loses momentum and we fail to complete it, or it is carried out through the mechanisms we have available today,” Mazniku said.

According to him, Braçe is right to say that municipalities do not have all the functions or capacities to exercise them. However, he underlined that there are also a number of responsibilities for which municipalities are hindered neither by the law nor by the government.

Mazniku mentioned tourism development, social housing, social care, support for vocational education and public transport as areas in which municipalities can intervene.

“Social housing is a policy that must be implemented by the municipality, but this does not happen. The Housing Authority has its own role and helps municipalities when possible. Municipalities have had housing as one of their responsibilities since 2000 and, when they consider it reasonable and feasible, it is their primary duty to deal with it,” he declared.

He added that Lushnja exercises these responsibilities, while Divjaka does not.

“Social care for the sick is a municipal function. Lushnja provides it, Divjaka does not. The same applies to support for vocational education and public transport. These are functions that face neither legal nor budgetary obstacles,” Mazniku said.

In conclusion, he said he believed that the chairman of the Divjaka Municipal Council would do everything possible, but added that the municipality was unable to do so because of the nature of its economic structure.

“We need municipalities that draft such projects and programs so that we can approach the European Union and secure funding,” Mazniku concluded.