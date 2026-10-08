PTHP: Investigation found no evidence of unauthorized access to the President’s Office computer system

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption has concluded its preliminary investigation into allegations of unauthorized access to the computer system of the Office of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia and the unauthorized collection of data. After reviewing the materials, the responsible public prosecutor issued a decision finding that there were no grounds for continuing the actions of the public prosecution.

Të lidhura None found

During the investigation, computer equipment was seized on the basis of an order from the Basic Criminal Court and subjected to forensic computer analysis. Data from mobile devices was also examined, and statements were taken from individuals who had knowledge of the incident.

Reports from the Cybercrime Sector at the Ministry of Internal Affairs found no digital traces or other forensic indicators demonstrating unauthorized access to the computer system. Nor was any evidence found of the recording or collection of classified data.

The analyses identified several security and administrative weaknesses in the system’s configuration that could potentially have posed a security risk, but found no digital evidence that the reported criminal offenses had been committed. After assessing all the evidence, the competent public prosecutor concluded that the legal conditions were not met for the criminal offenses of “Disclosure of a State Secret,” under Article 317, and “Damage to and Unauthorized Access to a Computer System,” under Article 251 of the Criminal Code, or for any other criminal offense prosecuted ex officio.