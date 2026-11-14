Two killed in collision near Murriz tunnel, including a North Macedonian citizen

Two killed in collision near Murriz tunnel, including a North Macedonian citizen

Two vehicles collided at around 10:15 in Xibër, near the Murriz tunnel. Two people were killed, and five others were taken to hospital for medical examinations.

According to police, the vehicles were driven by B. O., around 42, and A. F., around 45. B. O. was killed in the collision, along with M. F., 34, a North Macedonian citizen who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by A. F.

Të lidhura

None found

Investigators are at the scene and are working to establish the circumstances of the accident.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 17:54

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