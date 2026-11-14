Police detain 15-year-old with Zoraki 918-G pistol at a high school in Tetovo

Police detain 15-year-old with Zoraki 918-G pistol at a high school in Tetovo

Police have detained a 15-year-old from Tetovo after a 9 mm Zoraki 918-G pistol and a magazine were found in his possession and confiscated during a search at a high school.

According to a statement from the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs, officers from the department carried out the intervention on November 13, 2026, at 14:40, in the presence of the minor’s parent and the school pedagogue.

Të lidhura

None found

The 15-year-old was held at the police station, and the public prosecutor was notified of the case. Once the incident has been documented, the appropriate report will be filed.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 17:54

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