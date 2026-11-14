Police detain 15-year-old with Zoraki 918-G pistol at a high school in Tetovo

Police have detained a 15-year-old from Tetovo after a 9 mm Zoraki 918-G pistol and a magazine were found in his possession and confiscated during a search at a high school.

According to a statement from the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs, officers from the department carried out the intervention on November 13, 2026, at 14:40, in the presence of the minor’s parent and the school pedagogue.

Të lidhura None found

The 15-year-old was held at the police station, and the public prosecutor was notified of the case. Once the incident has been documented, the appropriate report will be filed.