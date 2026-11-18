A serious incident occurred at the Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Skopje, where a newborn only two days old had part of the thumb cut while medical staff were removing the infusion.

Dr. Lazo Jovçevski, director of the Pediatric Surgery Clinic, confirmed the incident and clarified that pediatric surgeon Dr. Lazar Todoroviq was called. The baby was taken to the operating room for surgery under anesthesia, as the bleeding would not stop. As a result, the baby now has a shorter thumb, because a segment of it was amputated.

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The baby’s father, identified as A.A., told the media how the event happened. He explained that the incident was caused during the attempt to remove the newborn’s infusion.

“My wife called me to go pick them up from the hospital. After we sorted out the documents and were waiting for them to bring our daughter, they tried to remove the infusion, which was fixed with adhesive tape and a bandage. While trying to cut it with scissors, they cut the child’s finger,” he recounted.

The Clinic announced that the case occurred on November 16 and that immediately after the injury was identified, the pediatric surgeon was called, while the newborn was transferred to the surgical ward for further treatment.

The institution stressed that the event has been registered and reported as an adverse event, while yesterday the matter was reviewed by the Quality Commission.

“We emphasize that such incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness and no irregularity found in conduct will be tolerated. If responsibility is established, the strictest measures under the law will be taken. Patient safety, especially of newborns, remains our main priority and the institution will act with transparency, accountability and in accordance with established procedures,” the Gynecology Clinic announced.

Additionally, a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee has been scheduled for this case, with the aim of fully and objectively clarifying the circumstances of the event, how the violation occurred, and determining individual responsibility.