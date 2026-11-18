The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office of Skopje, through the Corruption Suppression Unit within the Department for Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime, has filed criminal charges against L.N. (63) from Skopje. He is suspected of committing the criminal offense of “accepting bribes,” as defined by Article 357, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

According to the announcement, the accused L.N. is employed at the Directorate for Protection and Rescue and is authorized by decision to sign, give opinions and approve consents for spatial and urban plans and projects from the aspect of protection and rescue, as well as for reports related to fire protection, explosions and hazardous materials. He performs these duties through the electronic systems E-Urbanism and E-Building Permit, for the Regional Protection and Rescue Unit – Center.

Të lidhura None found

On November 12, 2026, a person appeared at the premises of the Directorate for Protection and Rescue to inquire about the status of his case, submitted to the Centar Municipality. During the meeting, L.N. asked him for the amount of 500 euros in exchange for signing the documentation, even though it had deficiencies.

On November 17, 2026, they met again and the person handed over the requested money. Immediately afterwards, L.N. was stopped by police officers. He tried to flee on foot, but was caught and taken into custody, while during the search the police found and seized the envelope with the money, the Ministry of Interior said.