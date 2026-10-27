Turnout in Israel’s election reaches a record as Netanyahu tries to retain power

Voting in Israel’s parliamentary election has drawn record turnout, as the country faces a process that could determine its political direction.

Benjamin Netanyahu is in a close race with former army chief Gadi Eisenkot. However, neither side is considered certain to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government.

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Polls published on Friday show only a small gap between the two leading figures. Israel’s proportional electoral system, in which governments are usually formed through coalitions of several parties, could extend negotiations for weeks or even months.

National security and democracy have been the main themes of the campaign. Netanyahu’s opponents have blamed him for the security failures that preceded the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed that day, while another 251 were taken hostage and brought to the Gaza Strip.

The opposition is calling for an independent commission to investigate the events. Netanyahu has long opposed the proposal, arguing that the inquiry would be biased against him.

In addition, the prime minister is facing trial on corruption charges, which he denies. His plans to reform the judicial system previously sparked mass protests in Israel.

Netanyahu has focused his campaign on security, highlighting what he says are strategic achievements in Israel’s conflicts across the Middle East. He has also emphasized his close ties with US President Donald Trump.

Eisenkot, who leads the new Yashar party, is the leading figure in the “change bloc.” The group includes parties with differing views, united by the goal of ending Netanyahu’s rule. They include former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan.

To remain in power, Netanyahu must maintain his alliance with the far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that are part of the current coalition.

Military conscription is another divisive issue. The government has been criticized for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men who study full-time at religious institutions.

On Gaza, Eisenkot’s position is broadly similar to Netanyahu’s. He has said he will end Hamas rule in the territory within 18 months, either through a US-led peace plan or, if that is not possible, military intervention.

Even after the ceasefire reached last year, Israeli attacks in Gaza have continued almost daily. Israel says Hamas operatives are the targets, while Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry reports that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the war began. The United Nations considers these figures credible.

As international criticism of the conduct of the war has grown, Israel’s relations with some allies have deteriorated.

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Eisenkot generally supports Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law. He has, however, called for action against extremist settlers who attack Palestinians.

Several major parties have raised concerns about irregularities at polling stations. Israel’s Central Elections Committee, meanwhile, says there is no evidence of systematic ballot tampering.

About 70,000 people are reported to have returned from abroad to vote, while hundreds of thousands of citizens are expected to take part in an election for the first time.

After polling stations close, exit polls are expected to provide an initial estimate of the result, but the final outcome could be significantly different. Votes cast by soldiers and reservists could also affect the final result, as some of them may not be counted until later.

One possibility is that the country will face political deadlock if neither bloc wins a majority and no alternative government can be formed. In that situation, new elections may be needed, while Netanyahu would continue as caretaker prime minister.

Between 2019 and 2022, Israel held five elections as parties repeatedly struggled to build stable coalitions.

The result will determine the makeup of the new government, as well as the direction of Israel’s policies on security, regional relations and the Palestinian issue.