EULEX condemns the killing of Arlinda Zekaj and offers condolences

EULEX condemns the killing of Arlinda Zekaj and offers condolences

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) has reacted to the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, strongly condemning the case and offering condolences to her family and everyone affected by the loss.

In its statement, the mission described femicide as the most extreme form of gender-based violence and a serious violation of women’s fundamental rights.

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EULEX stressed that no woman or girl should have to live under the threat of violence. It also said that every woman seeking help and protection should be able to access support services and the necessary security mechanisms.

The mission said it would continue to support Kosovo’s institutions in preventing and addressing gender-based violence, protecting women and children at risk, and improving victims’ access to justice.

According to EULEX, preventing femicide requires shared responsibility, cooperation and sustained action by institutions, civil society and communities.

EULEX also said it was following the case closely and would continue to assist the relevant institutions in their work.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 17:31

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