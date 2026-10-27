FBI raids California home as part of investigation into former congressman Eric Swalwell, accused of sexual harassment

A home in California was raided by FBI agents on Tuesday as part of an investigation into former U.S. congressman Eric Swalwell, U.S. media reported.

Swalwell, 45, dropped out of the race for California governor and resigned from the House of Representatives after allegations of sexual harassment during his time in office became public.

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The FBI arrested the former congressman at an airport last August, seized his electronic devices and searched his home in Washington as part of the investigation into the allegations.

He has denied all wrongdoing, the BBC reported. His lawyer, Sarah Azari, described the claims as “false.” After Swalwell was released, she said: “These allegations are false, fabricated and deeply offensive. They are a calculated and blatant political attack.”

The allegations against Swalwell have been made by several women. They include claims that he raped one of them while she was drunk and unable to respond, and that he sent women nude photos without their consent.