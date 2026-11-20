The university diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, the jailed mayor of Istanbul and one of the main figures of the Turkish opposition, has been declared invalid by a court in Turkey.

This move prevents Imamoglu from running for president in the 2028 elections, as Turkish law requires any presidential candidate to hold a valid university diploma.

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The ruling was issued on Thursday and concerns the business management diploma that Imamoglu received from Istanbul University in 1995. According to reports in international media, the Council of State rejected his appeal against the annulment of the diploma.

Imamoglu is considered one of the main political opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He won the post of Istanbul mayor in 2019, defeating the candidate backed by Erdogan, and the Republican People’s Party (CHP) later named him as its candidate for the presidential elections.

The diploma issue was opened just one day before Imamoglu was arrested. Istanbul University announced its annulment, claiming it had been obtained irregularly. A few hours later, police entered Imamoglu’s apartment and detained him.

His legal troubles began in March 2025, when he was arrested on corruption charges. His party has described the charges as politically motivated and as an attempt to hinder his political activity.

The arrest carried out on March 19, 2025 triggered widespread protests in Turkey. Government critics saw his detention as a blow to the opposition and an attempt to remove one of Erdogan’s main rivals from the race.

In September 2025, the diploma case went before the court. During the hearing, Imamoglu defended the way he had completed his studies at Istanbul University.

He explained that he was initially enrolled at a university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and later transferred to Istanbul University. According to him, the transfer was carried out in accordance with the rules of Turkey’s Council of Higher Education.

This decision represents another legal obstacle for Imamoglu, while his political future remains tied to judicial developments in Turkey. Currently, the annulment of his diploma prevents him from fulfilling one of the main legal requirements to run in the 2028 presidential elections.