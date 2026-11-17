Tufegxhiç: The investigation into the violence in Ohrid should be led by a prosecutor’s office outside the city to avoid any suspicion of influence

Lawyer and former judge Vlladimir Tufegxhiç has proposed that the case involving the brutal attack on Sara Gjorgievska in Ohrid be transferred to a public prosecutor’s office from the Skopje or Štip appellate area. He said this would help eliminate any suspicion of possible influence during the proceedings.

Tufegxhiç said such a measure would be the most objective solution and would serve the case’s full, fair and impartial resolution.

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“Considering the circumstances surrounding the violence that took place in Ohrid, as well as the suspicions and speculation raised publicly about influence over the court and prosecution, with the aim of excluding any suspicion regarding the decision-making of the justice institutions in Ohrid, the most objective solution and the one in the interest of the proceedings would be for the state prosecution to assign a public prosecutor’s office from the Štip or Skopje appellate area to handle this case,” Tufegxhiç wrote.

The prosecution announced that proceedings would be initiated against suspect Kristijan Koraboski, who had been in a relationship with the assaulted girl, for three criminal offenses.

Koraboski was detained again this afternoon, while the Public Prosecution announced that it had requested that he be placed in pretrial detention, contrary to the precautionary measures initially imposed.