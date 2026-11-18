Trump travels to the Philippines and China with senior US officials; Elon Musk joins in Shenzhen

During visits to the Philippines and China, US President Donald Trump is accompanied by a large delegation of administration officials and close advisers, including prominent figures from American politics and business.

Among those taking part are Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce; Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury; and Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative.

Të lidhura None found

Bessent and Lutnick’s presence stands out following their recent disagreements over restrictions on exports to China of advanced artificial intelligence chips. On Tuesday, Trump said the two had handled the dispute well.

Stephen Miller, the new White House chief of staff, is also making the trip. This is his first trip abroad since he took over from Susie Wiles last week.

Natalie Harp, a close aide to the president, has also joined the delegation. Her relationship with Trump has previously drawn attention in the US media.

Billionaire Elon Musk will join the US delegation during its stop in Shenzhen, China. His businesses have significant interests in the Chinese market, particularly in technology and the electric vehicle industry.

Musk has also drawn attention for his involvement in US politics. According to reports, he spent around $445 million on political activities, but his support did not secure a Republican majority in the midterm elections.

The trip by senior US officials and Musk comes at an important time for relations between Washington and Beijing. Trade, technology and restrictions on semiconductor exports remain among the main issues under discussion.