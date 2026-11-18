National protest against Rama and government today, demonstrators to gather outside Ministry of Education at 14:00

A national protest is scheduled for 14:00 today, with citizens and opposition supporters expected to gather in Tirana as part of the ongoing campaign against the government.

National protests will continue according to a set schedule, taking place every Wednesday and Saturday at the same time.

Të lidhura None found

Today’s gathering follows a protest held a day earlier, when clashes and tensions arose between demonstrators and police forces.

During Tuesday’s gathering, protesters attempted to remain on Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, but police intervened to move them onto the pavement, arguing that vehicle traffic needed to be cleared under the government’s normative act.

The refusal of some protesters to leave the boulevard led to physical clashes with officers, while tensions escalated further as police intervened to take several participants into custody.

Women, girls and elderly people were among those taken to the police station. Footage published from the protest showed clashes in which other demonstrators attempted to block police vehicles carrying those taken into custody.

In one incident, a protester carrying a flag clashed with officers, while shouts and accusations against the police were heard on the boulevard. Reports from the scene also highlighted allegations that force was used during the detentions.

Protesters opposed the police intervention, claiming they had obtained permission to hold the gathering and that the right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Police, meanwhile, argued that the intervention was intended to clear the road and ensure the flow of traffic. After the tensions, the protest ended in Skanderbeg Square, where participants sang the national anthem and left chanting, “More tomorrow.”