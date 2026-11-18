After completing his visit to the Philippines, where he was welcomed with an official ceremony and red carpets, US President Donald Trump has departed for China as part of his diplomatic tour of Asia.

The stop in China is considered one of the most important of the trip, as discussions are expected to focus on relations between Washington and Beijing, the technology race and the state of the global economy.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use the APEC summit to highlight his country’s economic and technological capabilities, with particular attention to Shenzhen, one of China’s main innovation hubs.

In his speech at the summit, Xi Jinping criticized protectionist policies and described China as a country that supports an open economy and globalization. Although he did not mention the United States directly, his remarks were seen as a response to US measures restricting China’s access to the most advanced technologies, as well as efforts to curb the presence of Chinese products in some global supply chains.

The visit is also significant because of possible high-level contacts with leaders of other world powers.

Trump’s schedule includes joint talks with the leaders of China and Russia in an unprecedented diplomatic format. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he expects considerable benefits from these meetings.

The possibility of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been raised during the Asian tour, but no such meeting has been officially confirmed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump would not view a potential meeting with Kim as a concession to Pyongyang. He also stressed that there has been no confirmation so far that it will take place.

The trip to China comes at a sensitive time for relations between the world’s two largest economies, as trade disputes and the rivalry for technological supremacy remain central to both sides’ agendas.