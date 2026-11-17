Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to sit down in China on Thursday for a rare meeting between the leaders of the three biggest nuclear powers. The meeting could have a significant impact on international relations and the balance of power in the world.

The scale of the meeting has prompted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when the United States, the Soviet Union and Britain discussed the division of the post-World War II world order. But the current circumstances are different, as the three countries do not share a common strategy for international security, and each leader is approaching the meeting with separate objectives.

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Trump wants to show that personal ties with other leaders can be turned into concrete agreements and a political victory in the United States. Putin aims to position Russia once again as a central player in global security decision-making, while Xi Jinping seeks to expand China’s room for maneuver in trade and technology relations with Washington.

However, several complex issues are expected to be on the table, over which American, Russian and Chinese interests are not necessarily aligned.

Ukraine and the risk of a deal without Kyiv

The issue of Ukraine remains one of the main concerns. Although the American side has stated that the war is not expected to be discussed in the trilateral format, there are fears in Kyiv that Moscow may try to negotiate agreements that would directly affect Ukraine’s future without its participation.

For Putin, the meeting also has symbolic value. It gives him an opportunity to present himself as an indispensable partner on international security issues while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Nuclear arms control

Trump is expected to seek the inclusion of nuclear weapons in the talks. The last treaty on nuclear arsenal control between the United States and Russia expired in February, while Washington is seeking a new agreement that would also include China.

So far, Beijing has not signaled any willingness to join such a process. Estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute show that China has around 620 nuclear warheads, while the United States and Russia each possess more than 5,000.

China’s arsenal, however, is expanding rapidly and is expected to reach around 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. For this reason, Beijing does not appear inclined to accept restrictions at a time when it remains far behind the capabilities of the other two powers.

The conflict with Iran and calls for de-escalation

The consequences of the war with Iran could also be part of the discussions. The conflict and rising energy prices have placed a burden on Asian economies, increasing the need for a solution that would help ease tensions.

The fact that the United States, Russia and China could be jointly affected by the conflict’s economic damage does not mean they share the same vision of how the war should end.

To achieve a tangible result, Trump must clearly define what he wants from Moscow and Beijing, as well as what Putin and Xi are prepared to offer. A general statement on peace and stability could be adopted easily, but implementing it would require much more difficult commitments.

American technology and the Nvidia issue

Another source of tension between Washington and Beijing is the export of American technology to China. The Nvidia case and developments involving Jensen Huang have revived the debate over national security and restrictions on the sale of advanced microchips.

Huang had supported easing restrictions on American technology exports to China. However, his departure following revelations about his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, whom American officials have linked to the collection of information for Beijing, has intensified the controversy in Washington. China has denied these accusations.

These developments could lead to tougher measures against technology exports and make it more difficult for Xi Jinping to secure broader access to American technology.

Rare metals and assurances for allies

Beijing continues to have an important means of exerting pressure through its control of exports of rare metals and magnets, which are essential to modern industry and technology.

The trade truce between the two countries has been extended only until January, showing that American-Chinese economic disputes have yet to find a lasting solution.

Trump’s trip to Asia also includes meetings with important U.S. allies, including the Philippines, Japan, India and Australia. These countries are seeking assurances that American support will continue, particularly in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region.

The American president must therefore fulfill a dual task: convince allies that Washington will stand by them while also seeking an understanding with Beijing and Moscow.

Thursday’s meeting may go down in history for the image of the three leaders sitting at the same table. However, its real significance will be determined by the concrete agreements and concessions that each side agrees to make.