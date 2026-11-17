Albanian pensions reach only 19% of the EU’s purchasing power, taking more than 100 years to equalize

In 2025, the average net pension in Albania had only 19% of the purchasing power of the average pension in the European Union, the lowest level in the Western Balkans.

According to data from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), in 2025 the average net pension in Albania could buy approximately the same amount of goods and services as 260 euros in the EU, at average prices there. (The comparison is made using purchasing power standards (PPS), a unit Eurostat uses to account for price differences between countries.)

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Even after taking price differences into account, the average pension in Albania had only nearly one-fifth of the purchasing power of the average pension in the EU.

Albania narrowed the gap with the EU by 1.3 percentage points compared with 2024, while Montenegro and North Macedonia moved closer by 11.6 and 7.8 points, respectively.

Only Kosovo was close to Albania, at 272 euros, or 20% of the EU average, also measured in PPS.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reached 42% of the European level, Serbia 44%, and North Macedonia 52%. Montenegro led with 803 PPS, or 58% of the EU average.

The average pension in Montenegro could buy approximately three times as many goods and services as the average pension in Albania.

According to the Vienna Institute, Albania, together with Kosovo and Serbia, would need more than 100 years to reach the average EU pension level, under the 2025 scenario.

Under the same scenario, Montenegro would reach the European average in 14 years, North Macedonia in 23 years, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 40 years.

In Albania, the growing share of partial pensions helps explain the low level of benefits.

Last year, 55.2% of old-age pensions were partial, up from 52.1% a year earlier. Around 354,000 beneficiaries in this category received an average of 13,500 lekë per month.

For people who received a new pension, the average insurance period was 24.5 years, around 14 years less than the full period of 38 years and 8 months.

Undeclared work and the underreporting of wages affect pensions in different ways. Periods without insurance shorten the recognized service period used to calculate the pension, while a lower declared wage reduces the base used to calculate the supplement for each year of insurance.

According to INSTAT, 21.8% of employment in businesses was informal in 2025. The World Bank identifies wage underreporting as a widespread problem in Albania’s pension scheme.

Within the country, the difference between the two schemes remains significant, as the average monthly old-age pension was 20,123 lekë under the urban scheme and 12,313 lekë under the rural scheme, according to the Social Insurance Institute.

New standard old-age pensions were set at an average of around 16,500 lekë per month. In October 2025, pensions were indexed by 2.5%, adding 500 lekë per month to a pension of 20,000 lekë.

In 2025, there were an average of 1.18 contributors for each pension, while the budget subsidy for the mandatory scheme reached 10.2 billion lekë.

According to the World Bank, only 46% of the working-age population contributes to the pension scheme.

Population aging is increasing pressure on a scheme that relies on contributions from employees to finance today’s pensions./ Monitor