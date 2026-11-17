Jeffrey Epstein’s death has returned to the center of the debate following statements by a forensic pathologist who claims that the American financier did not commit suicide but was killed in his cell at a New York prison in 2019.

Professor Michael Freeman, after analyzing Epstein’s forensic file, told the BBC’s “Newsnight” program in an interview that the documents and photographs he had examined indicated a death caused by strangulation, most likely from behind.

Të lidhura None found

Epstein was found lifeless on August 10, 2019, while being held in pretrial detention and awaiting trial on charges related to the sex trafficking of minors. Authorities classified his death as suicide by hanging, but the case has continued to be accompanied by various doubts and allegations.

Freeman argues that some of the evidence contained in the file is inconsistent with the suicide scenario. Among the elements he cited were extensive bleeding in Epstein’s left shoulder and injuries to his face, which, he said, may have been caused by blows.

He believes that the marks on the neck may be linked to the use of a ligature to strangle Epstein and then hang his body from the bunk bed in the cell. According to the expert, marks resembling claw marks were also visible over the ligature mark, which could suggest that the victim had attempted to remove the ligature.

“The injuries and the way the body was found are incompatible. Therefore, only one explanation remains, and that is that the death was the result of homicide,” Freeman said.

The professor clarified that he had not examined Epstein’s body himself. His analysis was based on documents and photographs from the New York medical examiner’s file, which had been provided to him by Mark Epstein, the financier’s brother. The latter has insisted for years that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide.

Freeman has served as a special expert and associate prosecutor in the United States in cases involving deaths in police custody, including the case of George Floyd in Minnesota.

What did the official autopsy determine?

Freeman’s assessment contradicts the official 2019 autopsy report. The medical examiner who conducted the examination of the body concluded that Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with suicide by hanging than with homicide by strangulation.

The official report stated that no defensive wounds were found, which are usually seen in people attempting to resist an attack.

Freeman also raised questions about how the body was handled after Epstein was found in his cell. According to him, in such an investigation, the body would normally have been photographed in its original position before being moved from where it was found.

However, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice said that the correctional officer who discovered the body immediately called a colleague, lowered Epstein to the floor and began attempts to resuscitate him.

Asked whether his conclusions could be described as a conspiracy theory, Freeman said he was willing to have the analysis verified by other experts.

He said that his position was based on the evidence he had examined and that he was willing to hear alternative interpretations if they were based on facts.

So far, the professor’s claim that Epstein was murdered remains an independent assessment and has not changed the official conclusion about the cause of his death.