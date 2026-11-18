Moments before the official leaders’ group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Vladimir Putin walked toward Donald Trump and the two presidents exchanged a handshake, accompanied by a few words, during the welcome dinner held in Shenzhen, China.

The next day, they are expected to share the same table with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time, following a preliminary meeting between Trump and Xi that marks the third between the two leaders during 2026.

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Earlier, Xi had personally gone to the airport to welcome the American president, returning the gesture from September, when Trump had received him at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington. A few hours later, the Chinese president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed guests during the dinner. As Trump entered the hall, an instrumental group played the melody “America the Beautiful.” The American president stopped to listen, applauded and raised his fist before turning to the cameras.

As for the trilateral meeting, neither Washington, Moscow nor Beijing has made public a detailed agenda. Trump has previously stated openly that he aims to discuss nuclear arms limitation and ending the conflict in Ukraine with Xi and Putin. For its part, Beijing has limited itself to a general mention of peace and stability in relations between major powers. For Putin, who held a separate meeting with Xi today, taking part in the trilateral table carries considerable political value. More than four years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president faces the leaders of the world’s two most powerful economies and an American president who is open to discussing ways to end the war.