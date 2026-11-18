Socialist MP Erion Braçe has called for the removal from government of ministers who fail to meet the planned expenditures in the state budget, emphasizing responsibility for managing public funds and avoiding abuses.

During the discussion of the 2027 draft budget in Parliament, Braçe spoke out against any situation that could jeopardize the implementation of the budget.

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“What I do not accept is that the government should put the budget at risk. More clearly, the failure to implement the budget, the failure to meet revenues or expenditures, in the pattern that has been happening for several years now. Last year I said here that ministers who do not meet the planned expenditures in the state budget should leave the government. No one owes them anything — the ignorance and inability to use public money effectively, and the abuse of it even less so. So I stand by the same demand: whoever puts the implementation of the budget at risk and brings serious risk to it has no reason to remain in government,” said Braçe.