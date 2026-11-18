Protest against the government, students gather in front of the Ministry of Education

Students have begun gathering in front of the Ministry of Education building, marking the latest national protest against Edi Rama’s government.

The young people say they are determined in their demand for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign from office.

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The national gathering comes after the protest held a day earlier, which saw clashes and tensions between protesters and police forces.

At Tuesday’s protest, protesters tried to remain on the boulevard in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, but police intervened to move them onto the sidewalk, arguing that vehicle traffic had to be cleared, in accordance with the government’s normative act.

This caused tensions and clashes with officers, while the latter used violence and forcibly escorted even some girls and women.