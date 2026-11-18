Clashes escalate in the Middle East: Bahrain intercepts Iranian attacks, US strikes target in Iran

A new wave of attacks in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, has heightened military tensions in the Middle East.

Bahrain said its air defenses had repelled attacks from Iran, while Kuwait activated its air defense systems to respond to drones.

Të lidhura None found

In another development in the Persian Gulf, the United States carried out an airstrike on a missile launch facility on Qeshm Island in Iranian territory. A US military official said the strike was in response to Iranian actions against US military personnel and facilities in the region.

Bahrain announces attacks repelled

Bahrain’s General Defence Staff said air defense systems had responded to several attacks attributed to Iran in the early hours of Wednesday.

The official BNA news agency carried the statement, which said several Iranian air attacks had been repelled. Authorities did not specify how many targets were involved or which areas had been targeted.

Bahrain is strategically important in the region because it hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Kuwait activates air defenses

Security concerns also increased in Kuwait. The military said it had activated air defense systems to counter drones it described as hostile.

According to a statement by the General Defence Staff on X, the sounds of explosions heard in several areas came from air defense systems that had intercepted the targets in the air.

At the time of reporting, authorities had not established where the drones came from or provided information about possible property damage or casualties.

Missile facility struck on Qeshm Island

The US military carried out another airstrike in Iran, targeting a missile launch facility on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

A US military official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed the operation. The official said a US fighter jet carried out the strike in retaliation for Iranian attacks against US forces and military facilities in the region.

Iran’s Mehr news agency, meanwhile, reported that the strike caused no damage to residential areas or infrastructure on the island.

Military clashes in the Persian Gulf are continuing, while diplomatic efforts to ease tensions have yet to stop the exchange of attacks between the parties.