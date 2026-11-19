Trump after meeting with Putin and Xi in China: I will not decide on Ukraine without Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has stated that no final decision on the war in Ukraine will be made without the involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The statement comes after the trilateral meeting described as historic, which Trump held in Shenzhen, China, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Të lidhura None found

“I would not make any final decision regarding the war in Ukraine without Zelenskyy,” said the head of the White House.

Trump also spoke about the relationship between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, emphasizing that the Russian president was extremely angry with Zelenskyy over the attack on the Crimean Bridge. He added that he understood the Russian leader’s anger.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had said that Trump and Xi Jinping have the economic and political power to end the war if they exert coordinated pressure on Moscow.

According to him, the threat of sanctions on trade with Russia by the world’s two largest economies could force Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s absence from the trilateral summit has caused discontent in Kyiv. President Zelenskyy has described his country’s non-participation in this meeting as a “big mistake” and has insisted that no agreement affecting Ukraine’s future can be reached without its involvement.

The Trump-Putin-Xi meeting in China took place at a decisive moment for diplomatic efforts to end the war, as Ukraine and European countries seek to have a role in any negotiation that determines the future of security in the region.

Trump’s statement on Zelenskyy’s involvement comes amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could reach agreements on issues directly related to Ukraine without Kyiv’s participation.