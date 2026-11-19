Besart Xhaferri has announced the end of his four-year mandate as head of the Democratic Party’s Youth Forum. He shared the news himself through a post on social platforms, clarifying that the temporary leadership of this structure will be taken over by the Secretary General, Fatjon Bathorja.

According to the announcement, Bathorja will lead the working group established by FRPD to oversee the process of rebuilding youth structures throughout the territory of Albania. This process includes the reorganization of local branches and preparations for elections for the National Chairman, the National Council, the Presidency, and various departments.

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Xhaferri wished Bathorja and his team success in this new task, expressing confidence that the process will unfold in the spirit of inclusiveness and democracy. He also highlighted the role of young people in protests, electoral campaigns, and party activities, emphasizing that their contribution has been vital to the forum’s functioning.

In his lengthy message, Xhaferri states that although one chapter closes, the path and commitment continue. He emphasizes that the PD Youth Forum is entering a new phase of organization and renewal. The transitional leadership, according to him, will ensure an open and dignified process that will make FRPD stronger and more united.

He described his participation in this political family as one of the prides of his life, recalling that his involvement began back in 2006 as a high school student and continued after his return from studies abroad in 2015. Xhaferri specifically thanked PD chairman Sali Berisha, Secretary General Flamur Noka, former FRPD head Belind Këlliçi, and all the political leaders of the districts for their excellent cooperation over these years.

He emphasized that the support given to the Youth Forum by the party leadership has been extraordinary and that this spirit of cooperation will deepen even further going forward. In his message, Xhaferri thanked by name dozens of collaborators and thousands of young people who, according to him, have contributed to every link of political activity — from distributing leaflets to election monitoring, from protests in rain and sunshine to accompanying candidates on the campaign trail.

Xhaferri described these young people as the heart and engine of every PD protest and campaign, emphasizing that in the most difficult days they chose to stay and fight for what they believe in. He added that these young people are the strongest proof that the Democratic Party never dies, because the strength of a party lies not only in its leaders, but in the people who believe in it even in the darkest moments.

In conclusion, Xhaferri said he is stepping away from the leadership of FRPD, but not from this political family or from the common battle. He emphasized that the challenges ahead are great and that there is no room for loss, because it is about the country’s future, freedom, democracy, and the European dream for which previous generations sacrificed. He closed his message with a call to build an Albania where young people are not forced to emigrate and where freedom, meritocracy, and dignity are guaranteed rights for every citizen.