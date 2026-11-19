From his terrace in Tirana, Shehaj tells Balla: Do the same and show how you got the money

The chairman of the Mundësia Party, Agron Shehaj, has published a video from the terrace of his home in the capital, in which he calls on the head of the Socialist parliamentary group, Taulant Balla, to make his assets public and explain how he secured the income for the property where he lives. Shehaj said the value of his house is around 2 million euros, while stressing that he can prove every cent spent on buying it.

During the video, he pointed to a building near his residence and claimed that Taulant Balla has declared an apartment of 100 square meters, but in fact lives in a property of at least 500 square meters, whose value reaches several million euros.

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“The difference between me and Taulant Balla is that I can justify every cent of the money I used to buy this property, while Taulant Balla cannot do that, because he keeps it hidden. I challenge him to do the same thing I am doing. To make a video and explain to Albanians where he lives and where he found the money,” Shehaj declared.

The chairman of the Mundësia Party also responded to statements that, according to him, Balla has been making for months regarding his possible arrest.

“For months Taulant Balla has been saying up and down: ‘They will arrest Agron Shehaj today, they will arrest him tomorrow.’ Meanwhile, the only people being arrested are Taulant Balla’s friends and associates. No one believes you, Taulant! I have nothing to hide. Everyone knows my properties and knows very well how I became wealthy,” he said.

Shehaj accused Balla of keeping his assets hidden and demanded that the Socialist MP publicly account for the difference he claims exists between the declared area and the apartment where he lives.

“You have declared an apartment of 100 square meters and you live in an apartment of 500 square meters, in one of the most expensive areas of Tirana. All of Tirana and Albania knows that you are hiding your assets,” Shehaj declared.

At the end, the chairman of the Mundësia Party addressed Balla: “Your turn has not come because you are not important, Taulant, but very soon it will come to you too.”