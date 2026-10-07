Trepça miner after emerging from underground: Colleagues are well and climbing toward the exit

The miners at Trepça who had been trapped underground have begun to be brought out.

Të lidhura None found

One of the workers who emerged from the mine said that his colleagues were in good condition and were climbing the stairs to return to the surface.

“I came out of the ninth level half an hour ago. At the moment, the situation is good. The others have remained there, but they are now also being sent food. They are climbing up the stairs. I believe a solution will be found for them,” he said.

The miner added that the other colleagues were climbing the stairs and had food.

Meanwhile, the relevant teams continue their efforts to bring all the miners out of the mine.