Father waits in tears for his son to be brought out of the Trepça mine

Outside the Trepça mine, a father waits anxiously, tears in his eyes, for his son to emerge from deep underground, where he is trapped. Worried about his fate, he follows every piece of news that could give him hope that his son has survived and will soon leave the mine.

Të lidhura None found

The father said that his son has worked at Trepça for six years. Today, he is going through very difficult moments, waiting to see whether each new piece of information will ease the pain of his son’s absence from the mine.

So far, around 20 Trepça miners have managed to get out, while more than 40 others remain trapped deep underground.

In total, 63 miners have been trapped inside the mine after the main transformer on this level caught fire.