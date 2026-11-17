The Board for Transparency and the Temporary Limitation of Prices for the wholesale and retail sale of oil and gas products held its latest meeting. The Board acted in accordance with Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated 16.09.2026, “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbon market”; Articles 21/3 and 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated 24.2.1999, “On the processing, transportation and trading of oil, gas and their by-products,” as amended; and Normative Act No. 1, dated 3.4.2026, “On an addition to Law No. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’” as amended.

In its decision of November 17, 2026, the Board set the following maximum prices:

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SSH EN 590-standard diesel will be sold at a maximum retail price of 207 lek per liter and a maximum wholesale price of 195 lek per liter.

For SSH EN-standard gasoline, the maximum retail price is 164 lek per liter and the maximum wholesale price is 152 lek per liter.

Vehicle gas will cost 70 lek per liter at retail and 58 lek per liter at wholesale. Meanwhile, diesel for fishing activities has been set at 112 lek per liter.

The new prices take effect today, November 17, at 17:30, and will remain in force until the Board’s next meeting, when changes in sales prices will be reflected.

The Board reminds wholesale and retail operators selling oil by-products that compliance with this decision is mandatory. Identified violations may result in the suspension of business operations.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy are committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and ensuring fair competition in the market.