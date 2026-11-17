The detention of Besar Sejdiu, president of the Student Parliament, at the Bllacë border crossing with Kosovo has prompted a response from the Student Movement in North Macedonia. The movement expressed concern over what it says are efforts to exert institutional pressure and repression on students and the organizations that represent them.

According to its statement, Sejdiu was crossing the border with other students, traveling to Italy to take part in activities. Border officials separated him from the group and escorted him inside the border crossing, without giving a clear reason.

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The movement described the explanation provided as unfounded and insulting, and called Sejdiu’s treatment an unacceptable attempt to intimidate and pressure him. It said Sejdiu had been told that North Macedonian institutions had placed him on a list for special checks, but that neither the reason nor the basis for this action had been explained to him.

The Student Movement said the incident raises serious concerns that student representatives are facing deliberate pressure from institutions, aimed at intimidating students and deterring them from pursuing their legitimate demands. It said that separating a student representative from his fellow travelers and taking him into the premises of the border police without clear explanations could not go unanswered.

The movement called on the responsible institutions to make public the basis for placing Besar Sejdiu on the list, the reasons for the decision, and who made it. It also demanded answers about who ordered the student representative to be separated from the group and treated in this way.

Concluding its response, the movement stressed that anyone who believes border stops, pressure or intimidation can silence students is seriously mistaken. It said students would continue their efforts to advance their demands with greater strength, organization and determination.