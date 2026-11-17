Plarent Ndreca: I have not been expelled from the Socialist Party, but my political career has been hit; I told Rama I would support Veliaj if their interests…

Plarent Ndreca, the lawyer for Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, spoke about claims that he had been removed from the Socialist Party’s governing bodies following developments at the party’s assembly.

Speaking on News24’s “Minuta e Parë” program, he said he remains a member of the Socialist Party and has not been expelled from any of its governing bodies.

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According to Ndreca, he was not a member of those bodies. He had political responsibility for an area of Tirana, but does not consider that a governing body of the party.

The lawyer also said he had made it clear to Prime Minister Edi Rama that if the Socialist Party’s political interests clashed with Veliaj’s legal interests, he would stand by the mayor.

“I am still a member of the Socialist Party; I have not been expelled. According to media reports from the assembly—which I did not attend—I was expelled from the party’s governing bodies. I am not a member of any Socialist Party governing body. I have political responsibility for an area in Tirana, but I don’t believe that constitutes a governing body of the party,” Ndreca said.

Ndreca acknowledged that he may have given Veliaj bad advice, but added that this was a matter for his client and should not determine his political standing in the Socialist Party.

“I may have given Veliaj bad advice, but that is his matter. Is the Socialist Party assembly now going to choose Veliaj’s lawyer? That’s what it comes down to: either you act as we tell you, or you’ll be expelled from the Socialist Party for being Veliaj’s lawyer and giving him this advice. I made it clear to Mr. Rama: if your political interests or those of the Socialist Party conflict with Mr. Veliaj’s legal interests, I will stand by Veliaj. He is the person facing hardship today, and I will stand by him,” Ndreca said.

Finally, he said his political career had been damaged. Regarding the failure to vote on him at the Socialist Party assembly, Ndreca said the party’s secretary-general should provide an explanation.