Transparency Board sets new fuel prices: here is how much diesel and petrol will cost

The Transparency and Temporary Limitation Board for wholesale and retail trading prices of oil and gas by-products held its second meeting, approving new fuel prices in Albania.

Të lidhura None found

According to the decision adopted on October 7, 2026, the price of SSH EN 590 standard diesel may not exceed 210 lekë per liter at retail and 198 lekë per liter at wholesale.

For SSH EN standard petrol, the maximum price has been set at 190 lekë per liter on the retail market, while the wholesale price must not exceed 178 lekë per liter.

The set prices take effect today, October 7, at 11:30 a.m. and will remain in force until the next meeting of the Transparency Board. At that meeting, the prices will be reviewed depending on changes in selling prices.

The decision was made pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated September 16, 2026, “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbons market,” as well as in implementation of Articles 21/3 and 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated February 24, 1999, “On the processing, transportation and trading of oil, gas and their by-products,” as amended.

The Board also based its decision-making on Normative Act No. 1, dated April 3, 2026, “On an amendment to Law No. 61/2012, “On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,” as amended.

Wholesale and retail operators trading in oil by-products have been reminded of their obligation to apply the set prices. If violations are found, the operators’ activities may be suspended.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said they are committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and preserving the principles of fair competition in the market.