Accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 23 years his junior, Soncin apologizes: Pamela’s memory will remain in our hearts

Gianluca Soncin, 52, accused of killing Pamela Genini in Milan, apologized to her family during the court hearing. The victim’s mother called his statements “plastic words” and said the apology had come far too late.

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Soncin is accused of killing the 29-year-old woman on October 14 last year in Milan. Before the witnesses were heard, he asked to make a spontaneous statement.

“In this moment of great pain and deep sorrow, I apologize to Pamela’s family. Since that day, our lives have changed profoundly,” he said.

The 52-year-old said he was aware of the gravity of his actions and that forgiveness was not something that could be requested or imposed.

“I know I cannot expect forgiveness. I understand the weight of what I have done, and Pamela’s memory will remain indelible in our hearts. I only need to face, to the very end and responsibly, the consequences of the pain I have caused,” he declared.

Nicodemo Gentile, the lawyer representing Pamela Genini’s mother, immediately responded, saying that the accused’s statements should be “rejected” and that they had come too late.

According to Gentile, they were “plastic words, meaningless words that change nothing.”

“It is far too late. He should have apologized to Pamela when she was begging him not to kill her, while he was dragging her by the hair toward the balcony. He should have stopped at that moment,” the lawyer said during a recess in the hearing.

The incident took place at Pamela Genini’s apartment on Iglesias Street in Milan. According to the prosecution, Soncin stabbed her as police were attempting to enter the apartment.

The trial of the 52-year-old continues in Italy. The court is expected to hear witnesses and examine the evidence collected in connection with the incident.