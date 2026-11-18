Transparency Board changes fuel prices; here’s how much diesel and gasoline will be sold

The Transparency Board has lowered fuel prices in the country. One liter of diesel will be sold at 204 lekë per liter, down from 210 previously. The price of gasoline will also drop by 2 lekë and will be sold at 163 lekë, down from 165.

The prices set by the Board will enter into force today, the 18th, at 13:30, and will remain valid until the next board meeting, when sale price changes will be reflected.

Të lidhura None found

Notice:

The Board for Transparency and Temporary Restriction of Wholesale/Retail Trade Prices of Oil and Gas By-products, pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision no. 711, dated 16.09.2026 “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbon market,” implementing Article 21/3 and Article 21/5 of Law no. 8450, dated 24.2.1999 “On the processing, transport and trade of oil, gas and their by-products,” as amended, and Normative Act no. 1, dated 3.4.2026 “On an addition to Law no. 61/2012, ‘On excises in the Republic of Albania,’ as amended,” held its next meeting.

Thus, on 18 November 2026, the Transparency Board decided:

The retail sale price of the gasoil by-product of SSH EN 590 standard shall be no more than 204 lekë/liter, while the wholesale price no more than 192 lekë/liter.

The retail sale price of the gasoline by-product of SSH EN standard shall be no more than 163 lekë/liter, while the wholesale price no more than 151 lekë/liter.

The retail sale price of the gas by-product shall be 71 lekë/liter at retail, and the wholesale price 59 lekë/liter for vehicles.

Also, the price of gasoil for fishing activity will be 109 lekë/liter.

The prices set by the Board will enter into force today, the 18th, at 13:30, and will remain valid until the next board meeting, where sale price changes will be reflected.

We draw the attention of every wholesale and retail operator of petroleum by-products to the obligation to implement this decision.

If violations are found by any operators, activity will be suspended.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, are committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and preserving the principles of fair competition in the market.