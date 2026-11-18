Tirana International Airport (TIA) ranks first in Europe for passenger traffic growth in the large airports category, recording a 23.3% increase during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to the report published by Airports Council International – Europe (ACI EUROPE), Tirana International Airport ranks ahead of the airports of Tel Aviv, Tashkent, Krakow, and Venice, confirming its position among the airports with the highest growth rates.

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The results of the first nine months of 2026 confirm this positive trend, with around 10.8 million passengers welcomed by the end of September.

This performance puts Tirana International Airport on track for another record year.

The continuous expansion of the destination network, increased flight frequencies, strengthened partnerships with airlines, and promotion of Albania as a destination have been among the key factors behind this growth.

The ongoing investments by the Kastrati Group in airport infrastructure, expansion of operational capacities, modernization, and digitalization of services demonstrate the commitment to further traffic growth and improved travel standards for passengers.

As a key gateway to Albania, Tirana International Airport continues to strengthen its position in the European aviation market, contributing to the growth of the country’s air connectivity, tourism development, attracting investments, and creation of new employment opportunities.