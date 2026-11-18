Berisha in Parliament accuses Rama: what did Vlora Hyseni’s 1 million euros represent? Majko’s denunciation will come to light

The Democratic Party leader, Sali Berisha, spoke again in Parliament, where he accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of bearing the main responsibility for corruption, drug trafficking, and misgovernance in the country.

He called on majority representatives to find the courage to oppose Rama, warning them that otherwise the prime minister would “take them with him.”

Të lidhura None found

Berisha described the majority as the most hated group among Albanians and said that anyone who steals, including the women he accused, must face the law.

He said he has great respect for women, but mentioned “Lubinë” and another woman linked, according to him, to culture, whom he accused of stealing even while drunk and of apartments. He also called her the “earthquake lawyer,” mentioning Peci.

While criticizing the budget, the DP leader said it impoverishes and deceives Albanians, and that it has been taken hostage. He invited MPs to read the European Commission report and claimed that wherever Rama is mentioned, “Lubija” is also found.

According to Berisha, interests have dimmed the patriotism of majority representatives, who do not have the courage to tell the prime minister that his time is up.

He compared them to Franz Kafka’s characters and mentioned their lodge in Lalz, saying it will remain unforgettable and that, according to him, it has surpassed any other film, even Netflix.

Returning to Majko’s denunciation, Berisha asked why the majority is avoiding it. He said that “Gjino” is not so naive as to confuse erotic scenes with other scenes and warned that they will emerge, so he asked them to leave.

Berisha also raised the question of what the 1 million euros of Vlora Hyseni, whom he said Rama had appointed and kept as an adviser, were. He added that this was not enough, that the scene would soon be seen, and that majority representatives remain silent because, according to him, they are caught by Rama.