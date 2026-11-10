Transparency Board changes fuel prices: Here is what diesel and petrol will cost

The Transparency Board set new diesel and petrol prices in the country at a meeting held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Under the decision, diesel will cost no more than 208 lek per liter at retail and 196 lek per liter at wholesale.

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Petrol will be sold for a maximum of 167 lek per liter at retail and 155 lek per liter at wholesale.

Announcement:

The Transparency and Temporary Price Limitation Board for the wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products and gas held its regular meeting pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated 16.09.2026, “On the declaration of a special situation in the hydrocarbon market”; Articles 21/3 and 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated 24.2.1999, “On the processing, transportation and sale of oil, gas and their by-products,” as amended; and Normative Act No. 1, dated 3.4.2026, “On an addition to Law No. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’” as amended.

Accordingly, on November 10, 2026, the Transparency Board decided:

The retail price of SSH EN 590-standard diesel shall be no more than 208 lek per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 196 lek per liter.

The retail price of SSH EN-standard petrol shall be no more than 167 lek per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 155 lek per liter.

The prices set by the Board will take effect today, the 10th, at 13:45 and will remain valid until the Board’s next meeting, when changes to selling prices will be reflected.

We remind every wholesale and retail operator selling petroleum products of their obligation to comply with this decision.

Operators found to be in violation will have their activities suspended.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, is committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and upholding the principles of fair competition in the market.