A serious incident has occurred in Germany, where a 28-year-old Albanian ended his life in a migrant camp where he was staying.

The young man is Jurgen Rexhepi, who had emigrated to Germany, where he had applied for asylum and was staying in a refugee camp.

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He was found without signs of life, while the news of his passing has shocked relatives and those who knew him. So far, the circumstances and causes of the incident remain unclear.

There is still no confirmed information about what happened, while German authorities are expected to shed light on the case.

On the show “With an Open Heart” on News 24, his aunt spoke, telling that Jurgen had told them he was very upset and wanted to return to Albania as soon as possible. She also told the drama of Rexhepi, who had lost his mother when he was only 1 and a half years old.

Meanwhile, now, his father has taken a loan of 5,000 euros from the owner where he works, in order to bring his son’s body back to bury in Albania.

“He lived alone with his father, he is an only child. His mother left him when he was 1 and a half years old. My sister raised him. This is the son of my older brother. His aunt raised him. On the day of the incident, his aunt spoke to him. My sister told me he didn’t look well. He spoke only a little. Then in the afternoon… He had been in the camp for 1 and a half years. He wanted to come to Albania at all costs.

They gave him 3 dates, 3 deadlines but they did not deport him. His friends had stolen his passport. He was supposed to appear in court on November 23. The other dates had been refused because he had no kind of identification document. He had received the last letters recently and

He used to say he was very upset. He was a closed person and didn’t even tell us about his friends. He didn’t complain about them, he said things were going well. The only thing he told us was that he absolutely wanted to come to Albania. Since the first date, the 14th, was refused. We told him to find a van, pay for it up to Italy and there we have people who could help him. I don’t know what to say about the suicide theory. He was unmarried. We will dress him as a groom and send him there. His father has taken a loan of 5,000 euros from the owner where he works to bring his son’s body back here. We appeal to the state to help us as soon as possible,” she says.