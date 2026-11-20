10-year prison sentence for 60-year-old who randomly chose his victim and stabbed her in the back in Milan

On November 3, 2025, in Gae Aulenti square in Milan’s skyscraper district, a 43-year-old woman was attacked from behind as she was heading to her workplace. The perpetrator, Vincenzo Lanni, stabbed the director of Finlombarda, seriously wounding her with a cutting instrument with a 23-centimeter-long blade.

For this incident, the 60-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Milan, Italy. At the end of the abbreviated trial, the preliminary hearing judge at the Milan Court, Chiara Valori, found Lanni guilty of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

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Prosecutor Maria Cristina Ria had previously requested a sentence of 12 years and 2 months in prison.

According to investigations, the perpetrator did not know the victim and had chosen her completely at random. Video footage of the incident also helped reconstruct the dynamics of the attack.

According to Italian media, Lanni had previously served an 8-year prison sentence for two attempted murders committed in 2015, when he had stabbed two pensioners in the province of Bergamo. After serving that sentence, he was released after being assessed as no longer posing a social danger.

During the investigations into the Milan incident, a psychiatric expert assessment found that the 60-year-old had full ability to understand and control his actions at the time of the attack, despite his mental health problems. Investigators also discovered that he had bought the knife only a few days before the incident.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered that after completing his sentence Lanni be subject to the security measure of supervision for three years. He was also ordered to pay the victim 50,000 euros as provisional compensation.

The lawyer for the 43-year-old, Paolo Cardone, stated that his client is recovering, but continues to face the psychological consequences of the attack.

According to the lawyer, she is recovering, is alive by a miracle due to only a few centimeters, and is undergoing a psychological rehabilitation process after the trauma.

He added that the rapid arrival of the ambulance that morning had been decisive in saving the woman’s life.

After his arrest, the 60-year-old had stated that his aim was to strike economic power and not to kill someone. He had asserted that his target was a bank employee at the bank where he himself had previously worked and from which, according to him, he had been unjustly dismissed.

Vincenzo Lanni is in San Vittore prison in Milan, where he was also at the time the verdict was announced.