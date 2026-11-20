The Parliamentary Institute attached to the Assembly of North Macedonia has published a statistical analysis on the ethnic and gender composition of persons the Assembly has elected or appointed to various positions.

The report covers the period from 1 June 2024 to 1 November 2026 and was prepared at the request of a member of parliament, according to 3-shi.net.

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The information is taken from the data that the officials themselves declared in the short biographies submitted to the Assembly.

Of the total of 204 persons, 127 are Macedonians, accounting for 62.3 percent of the total, while 52 are Albanians, or 25.5 percent. Four officials are Roma (2.0%), three are Serbs (1.5%), two are Turks (1.0%), one is a Macedonian Muslim (0.5%) and one is a Vlach (0.5%). For 14 persons, representing 6.9 percent, there is no data on ethnic affiliation because it was not declared.

As for the breakdown by gender, 67 of the officials are women, representing 32.8 percent, while men number 137, or 67.2 percent of the total.

Among the women, 49 are Macedonian (73.1%), 10 are Albanian (14.9%), one is Serb (1.5%) and another is Vlach (1.5%). Six women did not disclose their ethnic affiliation, accounting for 9.0 percent.

Among the men, 78 are Macedonian (56.9%), 42 are Albanian (30.7%), four are Roma (2.9%), two are Turks (1.5%), two are Serbs (1.5%) and one is a Macedonian Muslim (0.7%). Eight men, or 5.8 percent, did not declare an ethnicity.

The percentage of women’s participation within each ethnic community shows that among Macedonians 38.6 percent of officials are women, among Albanians this figure is 19.2 percent, while among Serbs it reaches 33.3 percent. Among Turks and Roma there are no women among the elected or appointed officials. Among Vlachs, the only recorded official is a woman, accounting for 100 percent of the representation of this community.