Tragedy on the Arbër Road: two dead and five injured in a collision near the Murriz Tunnel

Two people were killed and five others injured on the Arbër Road on Saturday morning. Tirana Police said that all of them were traveling in two vehicles and were involved in a collision under unclear circumstances.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. in Xibër, near the Murriz Tunnel, where two vehicles driven by B. O., about 42, and A. F., about 45, collided.

Të lidhura None found

B. O., about 42, and M. F., a passenger in the vehicle driven by A. F., were killed.

Five other people were taken to hospital for medical examinations. The investigative team is at the scene and is working to determine the cause of the crash and the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Tirana/Preliminary information

At around 10:15 a.m., in Xibër, near the Murriz Tunnel, two vehicles driven by B. O., about 42, and A. F., about 45, collided.

B. O., about 42, and M. F., a passenger in the vehicle driven by A. F., were killed.

Five other people were taken to hospital for medical examinations. The investigative team is at the scene and is working to determine the circumstances of the crash.