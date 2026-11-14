Tragedy on the Arbër Road: two dead and five injured in a collision near the Murriz Tunnel

Tragedy on the Arbër Road: two dead and five injured in a collision near the Murriz Tunnel

Two people were killed and five others injured on the Arbër Road on Saturday morning. Tirana Police said that all of them were traveling in two vehicles and were involved in a collision under unclear circumstances.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. in Xibër, near the Murriz Tunnel, where two vehicles driven by B. O., about 42, and A. F., about 45, collided.

Të lidhura

None found

B. O., about 42, and M. F., a passenger in the vehicle driven by A. F., were killed.

Five other people were taken to hospital for medical examinations. The investigative team is at the scene and is working to determine the cause of the crash and the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Tirana/Preliminary information

At around 10:15 a.m., in Xibër, near the Murriz Tunnel, two vehicles driven by B. O., about 42, and A. F., about 45, collided.

B. O., about 42, and M. F., a passenger in the vehicle driven by A. F., were killed.

Five other people were taken to hospital for medical examinations. The investigative team is at the scene and is working to determine the circumstances of the crash.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 20:07

Tags: , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet