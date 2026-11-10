SDSM: Inflation and rising costs are making life harder for citizens

In a statement today, SDSM said inflation had started rising again. According to data from the State Statistical Office, the cost of living in October this year was 3.3% higher than in the same month last year, while retail prices rose by 3.2%.

The party claims that citizens’ living standards have steadily deteriorated under Mickoski’s leadership. According to SDSM, the consumer basket exceeded 70,000 denars in October and reached around 90,000 denars when rent is included. Meanwhile, the minimum wage remains 26,000 denars, meaning that even three salaries are not enough to cover basic living expenses.

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SDSM says workers in Macedonia are struggling to make ends meet and receive the lowest wages in Europe. Of a total of 540,000 employees, around 180,000 earn less than 31,200 denars a month, according to the party.

The statement says Mickoski refused to raise the minimum wage to 600 euros. SDSM claims that no funds are being allocated either for measures to help citizens or to increase the minimum wage, while, it alleges, money is going only to the party’s criminal tenders. The party also cites the announced electricity and heating prices for next year.

According to SDSM, the budget contains no funds for measures or support for citizens. The party accuses Mickoski of driving the budget toward collapse, with a shortfall of around 900 million euros, and of taking on new debt at high cost, which citizens and future generations will have to repay.

SDSM describes this situation as the result of two and a half years of OBRM-PDUKM rule, which it calls distorted: an empty state treasury, billions in new debt, workers without pay and a devastated standard of living.