Traffic at Skopje and Ohrid airports rises 28%, with more than 3.6 million passengers

Traffic at Skopje and Ohrid airports rises 28%, with more than 3.6 million passengers

Skopje and Ohrid airports served 3,651,073 passengers from January 1 to October 25, 2026. This represents a 28% increase compared with the same period last year. Both airports are operated by “TAV Macedonia”.

A total of 24,232 flights took place during this period, 10% more than in the same period in 2025.

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October figures also show positive growth: from October 1 to 25, 2026, Skopje International Airport and St. Paul the Apostle Airport in Ohrid welcomed a total of 321,953 passengers, or 24% more than on the same dates last year. The number of flights reached 2,085, up 9% compared with October 1–25, 2025.

TAV Macedonia CEO Nexhat Kurt said the continued increase in passenger numbers and improved air connections demonstrate the potential of the Macedonian market. He said the company is continuing its efforts to expand destinations and attract new airlines.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 19:04

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