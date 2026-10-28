Court orders one month of detention for suspect in Arlinda Zekaj’s murder

Albert Syla, who is suspected of murdering Arlinda Zekaj, has been ordered held in pretrial detention for one month by the Basic Court in Peja.

The court said its Serious Crimes Department had reviewed a request from the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja to detain the defendant, A.S., on reasonable suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of “aggravated murder,” under Article 173, paragraph 1, points 1.3 and 1.4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo (CCRK).

Të lidhura None found

Pretrial judge Sami Sharaxhiu approved the prosecution’s request and ordered A.S. held in detention for one (1) month. The measure was imposed under Article 184, paragraph 1, subparagraphs 1.1 and 1.2, points 1.2.1, 1.2.2 and 1.2.3 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kosovo (CPCRK).

The detention begins on 27.10.2026 at 23:40 and lasts until 27.11.2026.

The parties may appeal the ruling within forty-eight (48) hours of receiving it. The appeal must be filed with the Court of Appeals through the Basic Court in Peja.

Arlinda Zekaj, 49, was killed with an axe on Sunday evening in Vitomirica, Peja. Her brother-in-law was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Tuesday after three days on the run. Zekaj had warned of the danger three days before she was killed in a letter to the Prosecution Office in Peja.